US Must Pay $29M And Return Assets To Iran, Tribunal Says

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The United States must pay Iran more than $29 million in damages and give back a handful of expensive antique string instruments in a decades-long fight related to assets the U.S. froze during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, a tribunal has ordered. The Iran-U.S. Claims Tribunal in The Hague found that the U.S. had breached an obligation under the Algiers Declaration — a set of agreements between the countries to resolve the hostage crisis in 1981 — to remove restrictions on Iranian properties held in the United States and arrange their return to Iran, according to a 691-page partial award issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS