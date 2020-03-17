OSHA Tells 8th Circ. It Has Say Over Tribal Fishing Co. Deaths

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has urged the Eighth Circuit to overturn a ruling that a tribal fishing company didn't have to submit to inspection following the fatal drowning of two employees because tribal self-government exceptions don't apply to commercial activities. The department contends that because Red Lake Nations Fisheries Inc. falls within the Occupation Health and Safety Act's meaning of "employer" and is engaged in the interstate commercial sale of fish, it is subject to OSHA standards. "If the tribe chooses to engage in commerce, it does so subject to Congress's authority to regulate commerce — including specifically Congress's regulations...

