Texas Hospice Biz Can't Prove Conspiracy By Competitor

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The actions of a former executive director of a hospice care company who lured others away to a competitor can't be imputed to the competing company, and a conspiracy case against the competitor should be thrown out, a Texas appellate court ruled Tuesday. A three-judge First Court of Appeals panel said that all the alleged wrongdoing was carried out by FC Compassus LLC's former Houston executive director, Darla Clement, who's accused of soliciting away a medical director and others from the company. Compassus failed to show that competitor Crossroads Hospice Inc. knew what was going on, so Compassus can't sue Crossroads...

