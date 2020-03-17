3 Firms Drive Costco's $1B Deal For Delivery & Logistics Biz

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT) -- Costco has agreed to buy logistics and delivery services provider Innovel for $1 billion, the companies said Tuesday, in a deal guided by Perkins Coie, Wachtell Lipton and DLA Piper. The deal comes as millions of Americans have taken to their homes in self-quarantine mode amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, and are increasingly turning to online ordering and delivery for their shopping needs. Innovel Solutions LLC provides what is known as "final mile" delivery across roughly 90% of the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The company delivers a range of products, including appliances, furniture, mattresses, televisions, grills and fitness equipment, operates 11...

