Tough Mudder's Trustee Asks To Convert To Ch. 7 Liquidation

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Chapter 11 trustee for extreme obstacle race operator Tough Mudder LLC is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to convert the bankruptcy to a Chapter 7, saying the estate has limited liquidity and needs to avoid the significant costs of preparing a Chapter 11 plan. In a motion filed Monday with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi, trustee Derek C. Abbott of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP asserted that a conversion to Chapter 7 is "in the best interests of their estates and creditors." "If the debtors are to remain in Chapter 11, significant costs will need to be incurred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS