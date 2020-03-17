DC Circ. Backs Info Safeguards In DOT Hazmat Train Rule

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit on Tuesday rejected arguments from Union Pacific Railroad Co. that the U.S. Department of Transportation's rule mandating oil spill response plans for high-hazard flammable trains unlawfully failed to safeguard railroads' confidential information. A D.C. Circuit panel in a 2-1 decision rejected Union Pacific's argument that the DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration downplayed the sensitive nature of the information it requires railroads to disclose in the plans and refused to implement any safeguards that would prevent leaks of railroads' confidential information, such as routing and traffic information. Writing for the majority, U.S. Circuit Judge Stephen F....

