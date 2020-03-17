USCIS Pauses Fast-Tracked Processing For H-1B Visas

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services won't start fast-tracking requests for H-1B specialty occupation visas until the end of May, the agency said Monday, days before its first ever electronic preregistration period is scheduled to close. USCIS said it will temporarily suspend its premium processing service, which has allowed employers to pay extra to have their visa requests decided faster, until May 27 at the latest. At that point it will accept H-1B premium processing requests for individuals hoping to swap a student visa for an H-1B visa, which are limited to 85,000 annually. The agency will later start fast-tracking all other...

