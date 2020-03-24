Gibson Dunn Nabs Life Sciences Deals Atty From Goodwin

Law360 (March 24, 2020, 11:58 AM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP has hired a former partner from Goodwin Procter LLP who has handled corporate transactions for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies like Royalty Pharma to join its life sciences practice in San Francisco. Karen Spindler, who advises clients in the life sciences industry on commercial and intellectual property transactional matters, joined Gibson Dunn after spending almost seven years at Goodwin Procter, the firm announced last week. “The opportunity to contribute to the build-out of Gibson Dunn’s life sciences team is exciting,” Spindler said in an emailed statement. “I’m looking forward to marrying my experience guiding biotech clients through...

