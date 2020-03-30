Greensfelder Hemker Hires Employment Atty From Clark Hill

Law360 (March 30, 2020, 2:53 PM EDT) -- Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC snagged an experienced management-side employment attorney from Clark Hill PLC as an officer in its Chicago office. Scott Cruz joined the firm this month as part of its employment and labor practice group after about three years at Clark Hill, where he worked on litigation and daily employment matters for management. In his new position, his wide-ranging practice will continue, advising employers of all sizes across industry sectors. Cruz is advising companies as they figure out what to do as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the economy and forces companies to decide whether they should keep employees,...

