Gov’t Travel Advice Provides Clarity For Insurers, Group Says

Law360, London (March 17, 2020, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government’s Tuesday advice against nonessential travel abroad during the coronavirus pandemic provides “welcome clarity” for insurers as it allows them to pay out for claims from holidaymakers for disrupted trips, an industry group said. The Association of British Insurers, the voice of the U.K. industry, said Tuesday that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s advice against travel overseas for an initial period of 30 days, in response to the COVID-19 disease, will allow travel insurance policyholders to make claims for canceled holidays. “This unprecedented step actually provides welcome clarity for our customers and the industry,” the ABI said in a statement....

