Exxon Climate Suit Headed Back To Mass. State Court

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts attorney general's suit claiming Exxon Mobil Corp. lied to investors and the public about risks associated with climate change will play out in state court, as a federal judge rejected the company's bid to keep the case before him. U.S. District Judge William G. Young told attorneys in a conference call motion hearing that the decision of whether to send the case back to state court, where Attorney General Maura Healey initially filed suit, was not a close call. The judge rejected Exxon's argument that the case dealt with complex federal issues and is aimed at stopping the company...

