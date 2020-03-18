3 Countries Face US Duties Up To 414% On Acetone Imports

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has concluded that acetone imports from Belgium, Korea and South Africa are hurting U.S. producers, paving the way for Commerce to hit the countries' exporters with anti-dumping duties up to 414.92%. ITC Chairman David S. Johanson and Commissioners Rhonda K. Schmidtlein, Jason E. Kearns, Randolph J. Stayin and Amy A. Karpel voted on Tuesday that imports from the three countries are cutting into the sales of domestic companies after conducting an investigation into sales of the foreign products. The commission launched a probe into whether acetone imports were hurting U.S. producers in February 2019 after receiving...

