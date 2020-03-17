NHTSA Lays Path For Eased Self-Driving Car Safety Rules

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday proposed easing federal safety standards to allow autonomous vehicles to be built without controls or protective features meant for humans such as steering wheels or air bags, aiming to accelerate the broader development of self-driving cars starting with autonomous package-carrying vehicles. The DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a notice of proposed rulemaking seeking to "modernize" the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, or FMVSS, and "clarify ambiguities" related to how passenger safety features such as seat belts and air bags should be designed in vehicles equipped with automated driving systems. Revising existing vehicle...

