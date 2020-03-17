Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Iraq Oil Co. Says $10.9M Award Row Doesn't Belong In US

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A division of Iraq's oil ministry said a Canadian oil company seeking recognition of a $10.9 million arbitration award shouldn't have brought the case in the U.S. after the arbitration had been hashed out in Switzerland, asking a D.C. federal court to toss the bid.

State Co. for Oil Projects — sued as Oil Projects Co. of the Ministry of Oil, Baghdad, Iraq — said the dispute brought by Canadian oil and gas company OGI Group Corp. should be tossed out of the District of Columbia because it has nothing to do with the U.S. The Iraqi corporation contends it is...

