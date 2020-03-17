Venture-Backed Biotech Firm Files $86M IPO In Stalled Market

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Keros Therapeutics Inc., a venture-backed biotechnology firm developing therapies for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders, filed an $86 million initial public offering amid a dormant IPO market stalled by market turbulence and the coronavirus outbreak. Lexington, Massachusetts-based Keros, advised by Cooley LLP, did not list in its late Monday filing how many shares it plans to sell or at what price range, which are figures normally released as the IPO process advances. By making its plans public, Keros is able to launch a marketing roadshow in 15 days. Roadshows, whereby companies travel the country and pitch their offerings to prospective investors before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS