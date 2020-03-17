USTelecom Says FCC Deadline For Suicide Hotline Too Hasty

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Rushing the rollout of a three-digit hotline for those in mental crisis could have “tragic consequences,” an industry group told the Federal Communications Commission on Monday, saying it needs more time. USTelecom told the agency that the 18-month timeline it laid out for shortening the current 10-digit suicide prevention hotline to 988 is too short to get the job done well, instead calling for a “thoughtful,” more phased-in implementation of the number change. It’s important that when the switch happens, callers “have confidence that their calls for help will be answered,” the group said in its filing urging the agency to...

