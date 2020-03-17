Justice Looks Primed To Keep Seat On Illinois Supreme Court

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Illinois Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville Jr., who was appointed to the high court bench in 2018, has secured the Democratic nomination against six challengers in a tight race for his seat in Tuesday's primary election, which would set him up for a likely win in November. Justice Neville, Illinois' second African American high court justice, had the lead with 25.4% of the vote against challengers that included a former Jenner & Block LLP litigator and five appellate judges in Illinois' First District. In second place was Illinois Appellate Justice Jesse Reyes, who's served on the state appellate bench since 2012 and had...

