Judge Slashes 80% Of Atty Fees Owed By Bitcoin 'Inventor'

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Tuesday that attorneys for an estate suing self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright are seeking fees in a sanctions dispute that far exceed the norm in Palm Beach. Invoking former House Speaker Tip O’Neill’s phrase that “all politics is local,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said “so, too, with attorney’s fees” before granting Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP a total of $113,760 for work performed while trying to get Wright to comply with court orders. Those attorneys, representing the estate of Wright’s former business partner in a suit over what could be billions...

