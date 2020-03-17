Doc Who Pled Guilty To Pushing Pill 'Goodie Bags' To Pay $3M

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania doctor agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice civil lawsuit alleging he violated the False Claims Act by recklessly dispensing controlled substances and other drugs in "goodie bags" to patients who didn't need them, the agency said Tuesday. Andrew M. Berkowitz, who pled guilty in January to criminal charges of health care fraud and distribution of controlled substances, agreed to pay $2.8 million to end the DOJ's claims he dispensed drugs to patients without regard to their medical necessity, then billed Medicare and Medicaid for the drugs as if they needed them. The government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS