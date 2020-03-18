10th Circ. Strikes Down Habitat Map For Endangered Jaguar

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Over 110,000 acres in New Mexico and Arizona were wrongfully designated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as critical habitat for endangered jaguars, the Tenth Circuit ruled, reversing a lower court. The circuit court found the agency did not follow its own rules when it designated part of a 764,207-acre area in New Mexico and Arizona as critical jaguar habitat in 2014, the court held Tuesday in a published opinion. The panel held the agency's determination that the land was essential to the conservation of jaguars can’t stand because it never deemed the rest of the plot insufficient. The Endangered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS