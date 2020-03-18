Mayer Brown Adds Global Tax Partner For West Coast Office

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP is expanding its practice by adding a partner from EY with over a quarter-century of experience advising clients on investments in and out of Asia, the firm announced Wednesday. Andy Baik joins Mayer Brown's tax transactions and consulting practice in San Francisco, the firm said in a media statement. His practice focuses on private equity and sovereign wealth funds, including Asian multinational corporation funds investing in the U.S. At EY, formerly known as Ernst & Young, he led an international tax practice in Asia and led the firm's global real estate tax practices in the Asia Pacific region....

