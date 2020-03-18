ITC Ends Honeywell's Barcode Scanner Probe After Settlement

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission investigation into claims that a Japanese company’s barcode scanners riffed on patented technology from Honeywell International Inc. ended after the agency announced Wednesday that the dispute had been privately settled. In light of the confidential settlement between Honeywell and its rival Opticon Inc., the ITC said that an administrative law judge had determined that the domestic market wouldn’t be harmed if the agency dropped its investigation. “The [ITC] has determined not to review the [preliminary order.] The investigation is terminated,” it said. Honeywell and Opticon both informed the ITC they had settled the dispute in...

