Investor Class Certified Against 1 Global Capital Ex-CEO

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge granted class certification Tuesday to investors suing former 1 Global Capital Chairman and CEO Carl Ruderman over his alleged orchestration of a Ponzi scheme that raised more than $330 million from thousands of individuals. Miami-based U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert A. Mark issued his ruling during a hearing held telephonically due to the coronavirus pandemic. He overruled Ruderman’s objection to lead plaintiff Sarah Foster’s motion making reference to a district judge’s finding in an enforcement case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the “memorandum of indebtedness" investments sold by the cash advance business constituted securities...

