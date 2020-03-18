DOI Had Authority To Reverse Minn. Mine Permit Decision

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior did not overstep its authority when it reinstated an Antofagasta PLC subsidiary's mining leases in Minnesota's Superior National Forest, a D.C. federal judge has ruled, deciding that the government could take a mulligan on its first decision to deny them. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden said Tuesday that the DOI had enough leeway to reinstate a pair of leases issued to Twin Metals Minnesota after the Obama administration initially canceled them. The judge rejected assertions that the DOI had limited power to reverse itself, saying the matter was complex and that nothing in the...

