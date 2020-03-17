Sexual Harassment Suit Against Troutman Sanders Dropped

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A onetime legal secretary at Troutman Sanders LLP who claimed a partner sexually harassed her before the firm fired her for complaining about the behavior agreed to drop her lawsuit, according to fillings in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. Attorneys for both sides filed a joint voluntary stipulation of dismissal, but the document did not say whether a settlement had been reached. Counsel for the parties did not immediately respond to requests for comment. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska ruled in October that the suit required automatic referral to a mediator, and the first mediation conference was scheduled for Jan. 7....

