UK Wine Merchant Closed For Misleading Investors

Law360, London (March 18, 2020, 5:07 PM GMT) -- A wine merchant has been shut down by England’s High Court for misleading investors and failing to deliver customers’ orders in an unregulated investment scheme, the Insolvency Services said on Wednesday. Dow and Jones Ltd. was put into compulsory liquidation in the public interest at a High Court hearing on Tuesday by Deputy Judge Cheryl Jones, who held that the promised returns to investors were “vastly overstated.” In her judgment, the deputy judge stated that “there is something extremely wrong about this company,” according to the Insolvency Service. “The courts recognized the unscrupulous nature of Dow and Jones when it wound...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS