AXA Doubles Down On Genworth Tax Claims In PPI Dispute

Law360, London (March 30, 2020, 6:16 PM BST) -- The French insurer AXA reiterated suggestions that Genworth will have to pay taxes on whatever lump payment the American insurer is ordered to fork over for allegedly misselling payment protection insurance, telling a London judge that requirement is clearly spelled out in a contract between them. Genworth agreed to pay taxes on court-issued awards in connection with the sale of its two subsidiaries to AXA, the French insurer claimed in a March 12 High Court filing. An English court ruled late last year that Genworth must compensate AXA for losses connected to payment protection insurance sold by the subsidiaries. The court...

