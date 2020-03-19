Manx, Investec Settle Fight Over RBS Litigation Costs

Law360, London (March 19, 2020, 7:25 PM GMT) -- Manx Capital Partners has settled with one of the dozen institutional investors it is suing on behalf of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland shareholders over who is liable for the legal and funding costs of bringing a class action accusing the lender of misleading investors in its 2008 rights issue. Manx Capital reached an out-of-court settlement with Investec Asset Management Ltd. on March 13, according to a Tomlin order filed with the High Court in London on Monday. Investec is one of 12 defendants — which also include Scottish Widows Ltd. and HBOS Investment Fund Managers Ltd. — accused in the lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS