Mixed Bag For Qualcomm At PTAB As Apple IP Battle Wanes

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has handed Qualcomm a partial victory in a series of three new decisions, upholding the bulk of one patent while invalidating another in the last of the board's decisions in Apple's challenges to Qualcomm patents. According to a search of the PTAB docket system, these decisions are the end of the road for the lingering patent battle between the parties at the board after their settlement last May, though Apple Inc. is named as an interested party in five pending Intel Corp. challenges to Qualcomm Inc. patents. One of the board's new decisions hasn't been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS