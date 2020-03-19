Swedbank Fined $386M Over Money Laundering Failures

Law360, London (March 19, 2020, 6:45 PM GMT) -- Sweden’s financial regulator slapped Swedbank with a record 4 billion Swedish krona ($385.7 million) fine Thursday for serious money laundering failures at its Baltic operation. Swedbank is on the hook for 4 billion Swedish krona after failing to address deficiencies in its money-laundering risk management. (Getty) Finansinspektionen, known as FI, said it found the bank had serious deficiencies in its management of the risk of money laundering following an investigation into Swedbank's Baltic subsidiaries. According to the regulator, Swedbank had been aware of the failings but did not take “proper and sufficient action.” The bank also withheld documents and information from FI that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS