TerraCap Spends $54M On 2 Office Buildings Outside Denver

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment firm TerraCap Management LLC said Wednesday it spent over $54 million on a pair of office buildings in Colorado, bolstering the firm's presence in the Denver area. Cherry Creek Plaza consists of two 13-story office buildings with a combined 335,000 square feet in Glendale, Colorado, the announcement said. The acquisition bolsters Florida-based TerraCap's investment in the Denver area to approximately 1.1 million square feet within the last year, according to the announcement. TerraCap Founder and Managing Partner Steve Hagenbuckle signaled confidence in the area's real estate market in a statement Wednesday. "We continue to be strong believers in Denver and...

