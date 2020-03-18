FTC Staffers Greenlight Allergan Divestitures In AbbVie Deal

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- AbbVie has moved a step closer to antitrust approval of its $63 billion buyout of Allergan, with the companies announcing that Federal Trade Commission staffers had cleared the plan to sell Allergan medications under a divestiture that must still be approved by the commissioners themselves. The consent decree announced Tuesday mirrors the divestiture plan floated in late January. Under the plan, Ireland-based Allergan would sell a treatment under development for Crohn's disease to AstraZeneca. Two medications that help people with pancreatic issues better digest their food would go to Nestle SA. "The consent decree, including the proposed purchasers, remains subject to further...

