Chancery Urged To OK $22M Deal To End Fintech Merger Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court was urged Tuesday to approve a $22 million settlement, including $5 million in attorney fees, to end an investor suit over the $1.4 billion sale of high-frequency trading company KCG Holdings Inc. to Virtu Financial Inc. in 2017. In a brief filed with the court, counsel for former KGC shareholder Chester County Employees' Retirement Fund said the settlement is “fair and reasonable” and “represents a tremendous result” for the proposed class of investors who held KCG stock from Nov. 14, 2016, through July 20, 2017. “Based on approximately 46.6 million shares in the class, the settlement equates...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS