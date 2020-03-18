Late Worker's Family In 'Dickensian' Fight To Revive Spill Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The often-cited Dickens novel "Bleak House" played a prominent role in a bid to revive a flooring company worker's wrongful death suit, with the family arguing in Pennsylvania Superior Court on Tuesday that a county improperly decided their suit was frivolous, but nevertheless dragged it out in "Dickensian" fashion. Attorneys for Sandra Cooper, the wife and administratrix of late worker Gene Cooper, said the trial court judge had tossed the case on the grounds that it fell outside the statute of limitations, but also pushed off his final rulings for nearly two years to order Pittsburgh-area attorney George P. Chada to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS