Judge Rules For Cisco On Willfulness, Keeps SRI Fee Award

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- On remand from the Federal Circuit, a Delaware federal judge Wednesday left intact SRI International’s $8 million attorney fee award, but rejected its bid to reinstate enhanced damages and the jury’s finding that Cisco willfully infringed two of SRI’s network surveillance patents. After the district court denied Cisco System Inc.’s post-trial motion to toss the willfulness finding, it doubled a $23.6 million damages award and tacked on attorney fees. But the Federal Circuit in a 2-1 decision vacated the enhanced damages and fees for lack of substantial evidence supporting the jury’s willfulness verdict last March and sent the case back to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS