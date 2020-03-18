BIA Ruling Raises Bar For Asylum-Seekers To Be Released

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Asylum-seekers who recently entered the U.S. could face a higher bar to be freed from detention on bond after the immigration courts’ appellate board published a decision Wednesday denying a Honduran asylum-seeker’s request for release. In a precedential decision, the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that the asylum-seeker, who has been held in immigration detention for more than a year, is likely a flight risk and shouldn’t be released on bond while his immigration court case continues, finding he didn’t have sufficient ties to the U.S. The board explained that the asylum-seeker — referred to by his initials, R.A.V.P., as is...

