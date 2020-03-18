Fla. Court Tosses Med Mal Suit For Missing Presuit Expert

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday granted a doctor’s petition to let him out of a suit alleging that medical negligence led to a woman’s death after a reverse colostomy surgery, ruling the failure of the woman’s estate to follow certain presuit requirements dooms the claim. In a 12-page opinion, a three-judge panel granted the petition for writ of certiorari by defendants Dr. Timothy Brundage and Bay Sound Inpatient Services LLC, agreeing to review a trial court’s nonfinal order denying their motion to dismiss the suit brought by the estate of Etta Evans. Appellate Judge Andrew Atkinson, writing for the panel,...

