Del. Jurors Clear Oxford Nanopore In DNA Tech Patent Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Delaware cleared Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc. on Tuesday of claims that some of its DNA analysis technology and devices — used in early coronavirus investigations in China — infringed four patents held by Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The decisions came at the end of a nearly seven-day trial, with jurors deliberating Monday afternoon and much of Tuesday morning before returning with a complex verdict that nevertheless cleared Oxford of any liability for damages. Although Oxford was found to have infringed three of four patents, the jury also found that all three claims for those three patents-in-suit...

