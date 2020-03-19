Irish Banks Free To Release Capital Buffers Into Economy

Law360, London (March 19, 2020, 12:44 PM GMT) -- Ireland’s central bank has said it will release banks from holding a capital buffer so that they can pump money into households and businesses during the economic downturn caused by the spread of COVID-19, in a move that follows U.K. and European measures The Central Bank of Ireland said late Wednesday that it has reduced the so-called countercyclical capital buffer that banks have been required to hold in preparation for economic shocks from a rate of 1% to 0%. This will temporarily remove the capital requirement by no later than April 2. The Irish authority said that the buffer is designed...

