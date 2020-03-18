DHS Seeks Mediation In Suit Over Legal Access For Detainees

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has asked to move a nonprofit's suit over legal access for immigrants at four detention centers to mediation, arguing that the remaining claims could be resolved with a settlement, according to a Wednesday court filing. DHS told a D.C. federal court that, as a result of a September 2018 deal the Southern Poverty Law Center reached with the government regarding attorney access in the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's LaSalle detention center in Louisiana, the government can now implement changes at its other centers. Given that the government and the SPLC are already in mediation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS