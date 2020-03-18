Ill. College Must Face Elderly Employee's Bias Suit

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- An elderly woman has pled enough in her lawsuit to advance claims that an Illinois community college unlawfully reassigned her work and extended her commute in an apparent effort to force her to retire, a federal judge said Wednesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert Sison said M. Roberta Fuller, who lives with cataracts and was 78 when her switchboard work got reassigned to a facility two hours from home, had raised plausible age and disability discrimination allegations against Southwestern Illinois College and its board of trustees. Judge Sison also allowed Fuller’s state law claims to advance, rejecting the college’s argument that she’d...

