Feds Push To Keep Telehealth Fraud Suspect Locked Up

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have pushed back in New Jersey federal court on a bid for bail by the lead suspect in a $424 million telemedicine scheme that bilked Medicare for unnecessary joint braces, calling him an "unrepentant conman" who carried out one of the largest health care frauds in U.S. history and is likely to flee the country if released. Creaghan Harry, the owner of call centers and telemedicine companies, has been locked up for nearly 11 months since he was charged last year with running an international fraud and kickback scam by paying doctors to order unnecessary orthotic braces for Medicare...

