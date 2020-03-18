Scammer In $6M Pot Farm Ponzi Scheme Gets 12 Years

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Insurance announced Wednesday that a former life insurance agent will spend 12 years in prison after he pled guilty to theft and securities fraud in connection with a $6 million Ponzi scheme involving a fictitious cattle ranch and pot-growing operation. Poway, California, resident Christopher Dougherty, 47, allegedly scammed 49 people including 31 seniors by talking them into investing in an organic cattle ranch and marijuana growing project at a farm he owned in Alpine, California, Golden State authorities said Wednesday. The farm was real, officials said, but any investment profits from it were not. California Insurance Commissioner...

