Norton Rose Snags Seyfarth Employment Pro In Calif.

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Norton Rose Fulbright has picked up a high-ranking Seyfarth Shaw LLP employment partner in California, the firm said Wednesday. Former Seyfarth labor-management relations vice chair Joshua M. Henderson joined the 1,137-partner Norton Rose, and will be based in the firm's San Francisco and Los Angeles offices. Jeff Cody, Norton Rose's U.S. managing partner, hailed in a statement Henderson's "strong corporate connections" and called the state of California "a high-priority growth opportunity" for Norton Rose. Henderson said via email Wednesday that the marriage of the firm's "laser-like focus in expanding in California and its global reach was intriguing to me ... It...

