Chancery Won't Dissolve Entity Behind $1B Solar Project

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Wednesday refused to dissolve the operating entity for a federally funded, nonoperational $1 billion solar energy project in Nevada, ruling an indirect owner seeking to break up the venture failed to convince the court to invoke its equitable powers to do so. In a 21-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said that SolarReserve CSP Holdings LLC's lawsuit seeking to have the court dissolve Tonopah Solar Energy LLC was misguided. "After giving SolarReserve the benefit of all reasonable inferences, I conclude it has not pled facts that would justify, much less allow, dissolution as...

