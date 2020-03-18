Allstate Can't Take Labor Costs From Policy Payout: 6th Circ.

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Allstate Indemnity Co. can’t deduct the cost of labor when covering the cost of repairs for water damage under an Ohio homeowner’s insurance policy, a split Sixth Circuit ruled Wednesday, overturning a decision from an Ohio federal court that found otherwise. Andrea Perry had said in her proposed class action that the total cost of repairs to her home came to just under $33,000, and Allstate provided her with a net payment of about $28,400 after making deductions for depreciation. Allstate argued that it was entitled to take out both the cost of materials and labor while calculating depreciation. But Perry...

