Ex-Akin Gump Atty Joins Loeb & Loeb's Corporate Group

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP bolstered its capital markets and corporate practice in California with the addition of a former member of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Terrence Allen has guided private equity funds and public and private companies through a range of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, carveouts, public offerings and recapitalizations, the firm's March 18 announcement said. "Terry is a high-caliber M&A and corporate transactional attorney who commands great respect in the California market," Arash Khalili, co-chair of Loeb & Loeb's capital markets and corporate group, said in a statement. "His talent for getting the most complex...

