Feds Tell DC Circ. IBM $265M Fraud Suit Wrongly Tossed

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The federal government has pressed the D.C. Circuit to overturn a lower court's "erroneous" decision to throw out a whistleblower's claims that IBM Corp. fabricated audit results to mislead the IRS into signing a $265 million software deal. While noting they're not taking a position on the merits of the accusations against the technology giant, U.S. Department of Justice attorneys wrote in an amicus brief Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta erred in finding that the False Claims Act complaint last year by software salesman Paul Cimino failed to "plausibly allege facts establishing the necessary causal nexus between IBM’s...

