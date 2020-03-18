Feds Justify Ditching Mueller Case, But Questions Remain

Law360 (March 18, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The prosecution of a pair of Russian companies in a case initially filed by Robert Mueller over alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election may have been understandably dropped out of a concern for national security and in the face of aggressive discovery tactics, but the dismissal raises questions about the precedent it sets. The government surprised court watchers Monday by moving to dismiss the indictment against Concord Management and Consulting LLC and Concord Catering, owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, for allegedly funding an effort to spread misinformation about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton through politically and racially divisive social media ads...

