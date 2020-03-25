How Reports Of Forced Labor In China May Affect US Imports

Law360 (March 25, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- On March 7, media reports surfaced that a factory in Nanchang, China, which produces components for electronics products sold by global technology companies, is allegedly using forced labor.[1] These reports threaten to further increase U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s scrutiny of articles imported into the U.S. that are thought to be produced using forced labor. CBP need only have a reasonable suspicion that articles imported into the U.S. are produced in part by forced labor to justify issuing a withhold release order, or WRO, which prevents the admission of suspect articles into the U.S. until an investigation can be completed....

